Clemson commit Frank Ladson says All-American Bowl honor will help his focus on playoffs

South Dade (Miami) standout Frank Ladson is one of the most feared wide receivers in the country because of his superior speed.

Ladson runs between a 4.3-second and 4.4-second 40-yard dash, which will be on full display early next year at the All-American Bowl.

Here bright and early at South Dade Senior High School getting ready to honor ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ WR Frank Ladson (@_FrankLadson) to the #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 presented by @amfam pic.twitter.com/egIWfySztv — All-American Bowl Jersey Presentation Tour (@AABJerseyTour) November 14, 2018

“I can’t wait for the game,” Ladson said.

His excitement was even more heightened on Wednesday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST .

“It’s an honor to be able to play in this game,” said Ladson, a Clemson commit. “This was a big goal for me so I’m happy.”

Ladson and Buccaneers will take on Southridge High School (Miami) in the playoffs on Friday . Southridge pulled out a 15-13 squeaker against South Dade on Oct. 26.

“We’re ready for this game,” Ladson said. “I feel like we learned a lot from that loss and now we’re ready to go and there and get it done. It should be a good game.”

