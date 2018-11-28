Four-star Clemson commit Joe Ngata gets All-American jersey, prepares for championship game

Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joe Ngata only just received his All-American Bowl jersey on Tuesday, but he’s no novice to the experience.

His brother, Ariel Ngata, played in the game in 2017. The current high school senior was there to watch.

Ngata knows what to expect and isn’t stressing about the game itself.

“There’s not really a performance level I want to perform at. I just want to have a good time. Just win the game,” he said.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance

It’s not that he doesn’t care how he plays — he did add, “That also comes along with having fun, is winning reps.”

But the main priority is to represent his school and have a fun doing it.

With all that said, Ngata is still focused on the Folsom football season. The team still has one more game to play, and it’s a big one.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will play against Monterey Trail (Elk Grove, Calif.) for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. 1 championship.

Ngata, who posted eight receptions, 169 yards and two touchdowns in the semifinals and is a nominee in the Top Stars poll, figures to be a big factor in the title game.

VOTE: Week 16 Super 25 Top Stars Poll

As a junior, he posted 1,777 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns in 16 games. Through 12 games this year, Ngata has 1,084 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

“I’m very determined and very aggressive, he said. “Aggressive in both terms: I like just want to score, and aggressive as in I use my physical abilities to do what I want.”

Ngata, the No. 9 player in California and No. 9 WR in the country, per 247 Sports, will be taking these skills to Clemson next season.

He cited the family feel as a reason he chose the program, but he also thinks the Tigers coaching staff can provide the best training as he tries to reach the peak of his talents.

“Obviously, the track record with like Deandre (Hopkins), Mike Williams, all those other receivers that made it to the NFL, that’s a common goal for me as well,” Ngata said.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.