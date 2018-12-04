Cleveland-area cheerleader who was body shamed dances with Cavaliers girls

An Ohio cheerleader who complained of being body shamed by an assistant coach in October was given a chance to dance with the Cavaliers cheerleaders during a recent NBA home game.

As reported by Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO, Shaker Heights (Ohio) High School teenager Laylonie Dowdell danced alongside the Cavaliers girls during a recent home game, just more than a month after she first raised complaints about a coach who was body shaming her.

Shaker Heights teen claims she was fat shamed multiple times — but not by fellow students at school. Laylonie Dowdell says two former cheerleading coaches criticized her weight and eating habits. Hear from her right now on News 5. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/UbmY9czJXy — Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) October 12, 2018

Complaints from Dowdell and her mother, Lakessa Taylor, led to the resignation of a Shaker Heights assistant coach and paved the way for her continued involvement in cheerleading.

Now that hobby comes with pro experience, something she may never had dreamed would come her way.