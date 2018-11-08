Clippers guard Avery Bradley gets number retired at Findlay Prep

Wednesday night, perennial nationally-ranked juggernaut Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) retired its first jersey number in program history, by one of the best to ever come through its doors:

Last night, Avery Bradley became the first player in program history to have his number retired.



Congratulations, Avery, and thank you for paving the way for all the Pilots that came after you.



We're proud to call you #FindlayFamily pic.twitter.com/ziDnARfjHk — Findlay Prep (@FindlayPrep) November 8, 2018

"A dream come true." – Avery Bradley pic.twitter.com/kOF9Ap2sIU — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 7, 2018

Bradley, a Tacoma, Wash., native, was Findlay’s first-ever USA TODAY ALL-USA selection in 2009, when he made the First Team alongside John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors and Renardo Sidney. Bradley was Parade Magazine’s National Player of the Year for 2009, and was also a McDonald’s All-American.

After a stellar freshman season at the University of Texas, Bradley was drafted in the first round by the Boston Celtics, where he was a mainstay as the team’s premier on-ball defender until he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2017. He re-signed with the LA Clippers this past summer after coming over in a Jan. 2018 trade.

“It feels good. It’s a blessing, always,” Bradley said in a video posted by the Clippers. “It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so this is a dream come true. I’m really appreciative of this.”