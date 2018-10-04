Coach Bob Ladoucer bobbleheads are here, and they are amazing

When it first leaked that perennial national football power De La Salle (Calif.) High School would hold a bobblehead night for legendary former coach Bob Ladoucer, it created a ripple of excitement throughout the prep football world.

It wasn’t just because a team was making a bobblehead, it was that it was a bobblehead of Ladoucer, who honestly feels like one of the least bobblehead-appropriate coaches imaginable.

So, when the bobbleheads officially arrived in the final days of September, they were met with excitement, and still a bit of incredulity.

Indeed, there is no going back now: The bobbleheads will be distributed Friday during De La Salle’s homecoming game.

Many have questioned how to get one of the limited edition souvenirs. The only answer so far is to show up at De La Salle on Friday before the game against Monte Vista (Calif.) High School. The program made roughly 1,000 of the bobbleheads, but some are being held back and distributed to members of the program or others who have a special claim to one.

That leaves fewer than 1,000 to go around at the game, with far more than 1,000 fans desperate to get their hands on one.

Better get their early.