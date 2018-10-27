Coach suspended, players disciplined after brawl at Va. football game

One of the head coaches whose team was involved in an on-field fight following last Friday’s high school football game between Virginia high schools has been suspended.

Parents told Richmond’s WRIC this week that Hermitage High School (Henrico, Va.) head coach Derrick Johnson had been suspended from the team as a result of the team’s brawl with Douglas Freeman High School (Henrico, Va.) last Friday night.

In a statement obtained by WRIC, school officials said that ‘multiple players’ received school consequences for their role in the brawl, which resulted in one player being taken to the hospital.

School officials added in the statement that ‘one coach will not participate in this week’s contest,’ but did not provide any further specifics.

Per WRIC, the fight broke out as the two teams were shaking hands after the game. People who attended the game told WRIC that at least 20 players were involved.

The fight reportedly went on for several minutes, sources told WRIC. Police were called to break up the brawl.

“I’ve never in my life seen anything like what I witnessed at a high school football game ever,” one father who attended the game told WRIC.

That father told WRIC that he saw two Freeman players take down an opponent.

“One of them blindsided a Hermitage kid and knocked him down and took him out at his knees,” the father said. “After that had happened, the other player from Freeman had stomped on his head.”

That Hermitage player was rushed to the hospital with a concussion.

Virginia High School League code states that any player involved in a fight will be suspended for at least three games.