Ohio HS coach calls on daughter to hit game-winning FG for playoff berth

With a berth in the Division IV Ohio state football playoffs on the line, Shawnee High School (Springfield OH) coach Rick Meeks saw his team knotted in a 14-14 tie. With the ball at the 15 yard line, he made the call down the bench for his field goal kicker with just seconds remaining.

Up stepped his daughter, Andi Meeks.

According to the Springfield News-Sun, Meeks is a first-year placekicker at Shawnee High School. She lined up a 25-yard attempt, stepped up and booted it through, earning a 17-14 victory against Jonathan Alder High School (Plain City, Ohio), sending Shawnee into its first playoff appearance since 2013 … and her proud father and her teammates into a state of delirium.

“I know Andi’s tough, but she’s never had to kick in this situation,” Rick Meeks told the News-Sun. “She’s a first-year kicker, end of the game, playoff implications in Week 10, either we make it (or we don’t). She hammered it. As a Dad, I’m obviously extremely proud of her, more than just making that field goal.

“I don’t know if any other coach has had a daughter make a game-winning field goal. It’s pretty special.”

As for Andi Meeks herself, the multi-sport teen also starred for the Shawnee girls soccer team this fall, and is about to embark on a season with the girls basketball team … but not until the football season ends.

That won’t be for at least another week, thanks to Andi Meeks’ clutch footwork.

“I was freaking out,” Andi Meeks told the News-Sun. “I was so nervous. I was jumping up-and-down trying to keep my feet from freezing … then I heard ‘field goal, field goal!’ and I was so scared. My heart was beating so fast.

“I don’t want football to end. It’s so fun.”