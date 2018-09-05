Coldwater (Ohio) football team rallies entire HS football community behind injured JV player

When Coldwater (Ohio) junior varsity football player Shane Homan went down with a frightening spinal injury during a Saturday morning game, the entire Coldwater community sprung into action to help him.

Homan suffered a fracture of his fifth vertebrae during a game, leaving him unable to feel sensation below his waist. There remains hope for a long rehabilitative process, and the Homan football community and Midwestern Athletic Conference rallied around the teen by organizing a massive drone photo depicting a massive seal and Hogan’s number nine in the middle:

The way this school showed support for their injured athlete is too dope 🙏 (via @cavfootball) pic.twitter.com/vE9fMOQ7jV — Overtime (@overtime) September 5, 2018

According to the Dayton Daily News, Homan’s tribute incorporated hundreds of students from all 10 member schools of the Midwestern Athletic Conference, as well as a pair of other local schools.

It was a touching gesture which went far beyond the hotel room where Homan continues to recuperate, leading to some other tributes at local schools.

Prayers to Shane Homan & family- from the FR volleyball team #SHANESTRONG pic.twitter.com/WQpLWLVF9m — FRHS Volleyball (@FRHSvolley) September 4, 2018

No matter what happens next, Homan will have a lengthy recovery. The good news is now he knows he has an enormous support group behind him.