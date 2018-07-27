VIDEO: Cole Anthony embarrassed a defender, drained perfect three

Cole Anthony is going beyond his famous father already. And it’s not just about being holding down the top spot in the inaugural USA TODAY Chosen 25.

After all, Greg Anthony was a great player and 10-year NBA veteran, but we can’t remember him ever doing this to a defender:

Yes, the younger Anthony got a little bit of help from an oversized mid-court logo, but his crossover definitely had something to do with it, too.

And then there’s the step-up three, which is as smooth as an NBA player’s already.

This was just one of Anthony’s highlight reel-worthy plays on a summer Thursday. There’s plenty more where this came from, and likely more coming soon, whether Anthony ends up going straight to the NBA or spends some time in college, like his father did at UNC.