Cole Anthony’s greatest poster dunk was on Shaq

Cole Anthony is arguably the most accomplished/dominant player in the country and he’s got the resume and the No. 1 overall ranking in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 to prove it.

Anthony is a threat to finish with efficiency at all three levels on the court, but it’s how he finishes at the rim that’s made his highlight clips go viral.

Anthony is no stranger to handing out posterizing dunks in games.

Still, he’ll have a hard time topping a recent poster that he managed; after all it’s not every day that you throw one down over a legend like Shaquille O’Neal.

“It was the greatest poster I’ve ever had,” Anthony said with a laugh.

Anthony said O’Neal was bragging about how he doesn’t get dunked on and while O’Neal had his back turned, Anthony conspired with O’Neal’s son Shareef to execute the dunk.

“I saw my opportunity and I took it,” Anthony said. “I had Shareef recording so it was perfect. I just rose up and threw it down on the lowered goal. We got him good!”

