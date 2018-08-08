The Cole Anthony Blog: Oak Hill bound, UNC and Wake Forest visits, Casanova and more

Cole Anthony is the No. 1 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and from claiming MVP honors of the prestigious Nike EYBL this summer to winning a gold medal with USA Basketball, he’s got the resume to back it up. Anthony, the son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, has a who’s who of college basketball heavyweights like Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Now Anthony, a point guard at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his intimate thoughts to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, it’s Cole Anthony starting my new USA Today blog giving you a look at what my life is like in-and-out of basketball.

I just finished up the CP3 Camp and had a great time learning and working hard with NBA guys, college guys and high school players.

It really gave me a chance to see what the best guards in college basketball are like and how much I need to work on to continue to get better.

I was like a sponge there!

I feel like the summer went well for me individually.

My team didn’t win as much as I would’ve liked to, but I feel like guys got better.

My goal coming into the summer was simply to do whatever I could for my team to win; now I’m carrying that over to Oak Hill next season.

It was a long process deciding on Oak Hill with my mom and dad, but we decided that it was the best fit for me to excel on and off the court.

I just want to win as much as possible.

I know it’ll be a lot different there because they win all the time, but I like the pressure of being expected to win. I have the same expectation for myself so it makes sense to be there.

I feel like it will be similar to my experience with USA Basketball where any player can be the best player on the floor on any given night.

I report to Oak Hill on August 26; I know it’ll be fun.

OK, so recruitment-wise things are pretty cool.

I went to Wake Forest and UNC while I was at the CP3 Camp.

They were actually my first two unofficial visits and I had a lot of fun just seeing the campus and talking with the coaches and the guys.

I’ve been at Steph Curry Camp this week and it was a great experience; now I’m headed to Nike Skills Academy.

I don’t have plans for any visits as of now, but at the end of the summer we’ll probably cut things down and make a list.

For now, we’re just playing it by ear.

I talk to the coaches sometimes and that’s cool, but mostly my dad handles it.

I’m just focused on the fit with the school; whatever I think is the best fit for me and the situation that will get me better is what I’ll go with in the end.

After I’m done at Nike Skills Academy I’ll probably go down to Florida and hang out with my dad and little brother and sister. We’ll probably go on a couple more unofficials out there.

OK, so these days I’m listening to a lot of Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Gunna, TJ Porter, Sheck Wes…

Oh definitely Casanova! He just shouted me out on his page so I appreciate that. He definitely gets me turnt before games!

Other than music, when I’m not training or playing ball, I’m usually working with anything tech. I’m really into computers and things like that. I love anime too!

Alright, well I’ve gotta get ready to go, but thanks again for reading the first one.

I’ll be back soon with the next entry.

