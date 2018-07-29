Cole Anthony, No. 1 player in class of 2019 Chosen 25, transfers to Oak Hill

The last time a point guard finished his high school career ranked No. 1 overall in his class was in 2008, Brandon Jennings at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

A decade later the Warriors will have another chance at that distinction.

On Saturday, Cole Anthony announced on ESPNU that he would indeed be transferring fromArchbishop Molloy (Briarwood, N.Y.) to Oak Hill for his senior season.

BIG announcement:@PaulBiancardi talked with ESPN 💯's no. 3 player @The_ColeAnthony about where he'll be playing his senior season pic.twitter.com/jaJd0QqGGN — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) July 28, 2018

Anthony is the top-ranked player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019.

He dominated the competition on, arguably, the toughest spring/summer circuit, earning MVP honors on the Nike EYBL after averaging 26.9 points, 3.5 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game during the regular season for the PSA Cardinals.

Oak Hill fell to University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) in the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals in March.