Cole Anthony, the top player in the Chosen 25, cuts his college list to 12

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony, the No. 1 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, has cut his massive list of colleges to just a dozen: Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville, Oregon, Villanova, Wake Forest, Pitt, Georgetown, Notre Dame and Miami.

Earlier this month, Anthony wrote in his USA Today blog that he was focusing on which school would best suit him and his abilities.

RELATED: The Cole Anthony Blog

“I’m just focused on the fit with the school,” Anthony wrote. “Whatever I think is the best fit for me and the situation that will get me better is what I’ll go with in the end.”’

Anthony torched the competition in the Nike EYBL this past summer, posting 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in route to earning league MVP honors.

Whichever school lands Anthony will get a player ready to produce from day one.

At 6-foot-3, Anthony has the size and athleticism to be dominant at the next level. He keeps the defense off-balance with his versatile scoring ability at all levels and he plays with the energy of an unknown, unranked player trying to make a name for himself.

Anthony recently won the Best Handles and Best Killer Instinct in the USA Today Sports Players’ Choice Awards.

