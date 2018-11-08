Colerain's Deante Smith-Moore voted Week 13 Super 25 Top Star

Colerain (Cincinnati) senior quarterback DeAnte Smith-Moore was voted as the Super 25 Top Star for Week 13, after his explosive performance in last Friday’s 35-9 rout of rival St. Xavier (Cincinnati) to open the Cardinals’ state playoff campaign.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Smith-Moore pounded the ground in the Cardinals’ win, racking up 220 rushing yards and three rushing scores for their second win over the Bombers this season.

Smith-Moore ran away with this week’s vote. With more than 10,500 votes, he garnered nearly 60 percent of the vote, one of the season’s widest margins of victory in our weekly Super 25 Top Star polls. He beat out second-place finisher Caden Blyth of JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) by more than 7,000 votes.

More than 17,000 votes were cast in all.