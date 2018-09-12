Colo. softball coach resigns after allegation of misconduct

A Colorado softball coach has resigned amidst allegations of misconduct that led her school district to place her on administrative leave.

As reported by the Denver Post, Broomfield softball coach Paula Seifried has returned to the classroom after being placed on administrative leave, after she resigned her position as the school’s varsity softball coach.

Following an investigation into claims of misconduct by the Bloomfield Police Department no charges were filed against Seifried, but the school district had not officially released her from being on leave. That changed when she resigned her coaching position.

Rather than charges from the Police Department, it was an additional investigation from the Boulder Valley School District that precipitated Seifried’s resignation, per the Post.

While she has vacated her softball coaching position, Seifried remains a physical science and earth space science teacher at the school.