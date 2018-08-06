Colorado Springs Christian tennis coach reprimanded for anti-Islamic tweets following shooting

A shooting incident at the U.S. Olympic Training Center that left an officer injured served as a catalyst for an anti-Islamic Twitter tirade and subsequent discipline for a high school tennis coach in Colorado Springs.

As reported by the Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Springs Christian boys tennis coach Bob McCall reacted with anti-Islamic Twitter messages after the identity of the shooter who injured officer Cem Duzel at the Olympic Training Center was identified as Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi.

CSPD Officer Cem Duzel Prayer Vigil

Boulder Park, 1210 E. Boulder Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

East side of Boulder Park next to Memorial Hospital.

8/3/2018 7:45 pm

Hosted by Janet Huffor and Jennifer Falette, Pikes Peak Region Law Enforcement Family Support Group pic.twitter.com/HKYQRknf8v — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 3, 2018

Here is the text of the Tweets in question, as reported by the Gazette:

“Oddly Muslim reading name there. … I’m sure it’s nothing.” “My point was to note the Muslim connection to so many acts of terror/shooting at cops. (X user is a) ‘terrorist lover,’ “#IslamIsTheProblem.”

The CEO of Colorado Springs Christian Schools moved quickly to distance his organization from McCall’s comments.

“That does not represent our position at CSCS,” Christian Schools Superintendent and CEO Roland DeRenzo told the Gazette. “We do not represent anything of the kind towards Islam or Muslims or anything. He is going to be told that he better cease and desist because it is bringing a bad reproach on CSCS and if that continues we will have to take the appropriate action.”

McCall was later contacted by the Gazette and defended his comments, saying “I do not know if he’s a practicing member of Islam. I thought there might be a connection,” and going further on Twitter, reportedly claiming that CSCS had not disavowed his comments.

The question now turns to what CSCS will do given McCall’s continued stance and their own insistence that it is not in line with their own expectations.