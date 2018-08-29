Colorado Springs softball coach killed in car accident

An assistant softball coach in Colorado died in a car accident early Tuesday morning.

Peyton Riedel, a 25-year-old who was an assistant coach at Pine Creek (Colorado Springs), died when her 2013 Kia Sportage was struck by a 2016 Kia Rio that drifted into oncoming traffic near Calhan, Colo., just before 1:30 a.m., The Gazette (Colorado Springs) reported via the Colorado State Patrol.

Riedel was hired before the 2016 season, as was current head coach Janelle Krohn.

The Kia Rio that hit her car was driven by 22-year-old Megan Mann, The Gazette reported via the State Patrol reported. Both cars spun out, and Riedel died in the crash. The State Patrol determined that Mann had fallen asleep at the wheel, and she was issued a court summons.

Pine Creek’s scheduled game against Palmer (Colorado Springs) on Wednesday was postponed to a later date.

“She had a contagious personality and created lifelong relationships with our players,” Krohn said of Riedel in a text message to The Gazette. “She has left a lasting impression in our players’ hearts, and we will forever miss her.”

A Kansas native, Riedel attended Fort Scott (Kan.) High and later played softball at Wichita’s Newman University.

“She was one of my first hires when I was coming on board at Pine Creek,” Pine Creek athletic director Eric Hulen told The Gazette. “She was a great, young person, very positive and had a very positive impact on kids on a daily basis. She understood the impact of being a coach and wanting to give back. She always followed through and did things the right way.”