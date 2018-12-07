Conn. coach blames indecent exposure charge on being overweight, ill-fitting jeans

Of all the cockamamie excuses for someone making a mistake, the one trotted out by a Connecticut girls soccer coach for a recent charge of indecent exposure might take the cake.

As covered here, Staples High School (Westport, Conn.) girls soccer coach David Sharpe was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace for allegedly exposing himself to a female teen in October.

On Thursday, Sharpe provided a truly remarkable justification for why the exposure incident was accidental, as relayed by the Associated Press:

“The 29-year-old Sharpe told investigators he’s been putting on weight so he drives with his jeans unbuttoned because they don’t fit. He says it’s “possible” he accidentally exposed himself.”

That’s a real justification provided by Sharpe to police. Really. To say that it’s far fetched is a clear and obvious understatement.