Conn. girls soccer coach arrested for exposing himself to female teenager

A Connecticut girls soccer coach has resigned his position and surrendered himself to police in connection with a charge that he exposed himself to an underage girl in his car.

As reported by Metro New York ABC affiliate WABC, David Sharpe — who was a girls soccer coach at Staples High School (Westport, Conn.) until he resigned amid the ongoing investigation — was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace in connection with the allegation that he exposed himself to a female teenager in late October.

Sharpe resigned his position at Staples after he was charged with the exposure count, and is scheduled to return to court Dec. 13.

The coach is also a potential suspect in a similar public exposure incident in Norwalk, Conn., in September.

It’s worth noting that both incidents, on Oct. 23 and on an unspecified September date, occurred during the girls soccer season.

