Girl suffers concussion in powder puff football; district to reimburse family

A school district said it will reimburse a family almost $4,500 after a high school student sustained a concussion practicing for a powder puff football game.

Katie Haskell, a then-17-year-old senior at Sheehan High School (Wallingford, Conn.), suffered the concussion in October 2017 at practice. A girl reached for her flag and the two fell, according to the Record-Journal.

The players did not wear helmets in the flag football game, which has been a tradition between the schools for 47 years, the outlet reported.

The symptoms, which included headaches, light and noise sensitivity and balance issues, caused her to miss softball season, her mother, Pat Haskell, told the Record-Journal.

The $4,409 that the Wallingford Public Schools district said it will give to the family would make up for the out-of-pocket fees, which included about nine months of physical and occupational therapy that Haskell completed in August.