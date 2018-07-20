Junior golfer makes hole-in-one, double eagle on consecutive holes

They say it’s better to be lucky than good. It’s really nice to be both.

Conor Kelly, a golf prospect in the class of 2019 from Thailand, performed an extraordinary feat Thursday. Playing in the AJGA Junior Golf Hub Championship at 6,711-yard Country Club of Halifax (Mass.), Kelly finished his front nine with a hole-in-one followed by a double eagle, also known as an albatross.

According to Golfweek, Kelly aced the par-3 eighth hole, then went driver, four-iron on the par-5 ninth, holing out from 220 yards. He then went on to birdie the 10th hole.

Kelly, who told Golfweek he hasn’t committed to college but will soon be visiting Boston College, finished with a 5-under 67.