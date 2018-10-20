Conor McGregor signs newspaper for HS player who mentioned him in article

It’s not quite being Conor McGregor, but a signed newspaper and personal message from The Notorious One might be the next-best thing.

As an aside to a Boston Herald feature on Milton (Mass.) senior quarterback Luke McMenamin, the paper asked who he would choose if he could be somebody else for a day.

McMenamin answered McGregor, an MMA fighter.

A day after the article was published online, Denis McMenamin tweeted a picture of McGregor holding it.

Apparently, the two happened to run into each other.

McGregor posed with the newspaper and signed it, including a “Good luck Luke!” message sprawled across.

Through six games, McMenamin has thrown for 1,243 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to the Herald.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback has led Milton to the first seed in the Div. 4 South tournament.

He may not be McGregor, but McMenamin will try to keep dominating like the MMA fighter. For going into the playoffs, Milton will try to have the same mindset of one of McGregor’s more famous quotes.

“We’re not just here to take part — we’re here to take over.”