Controversy as Tenn. football players honor teammates banned from game

Parents and alumni in a Tennessee community are upset over a picture that shows students holding up two jerseys before last week’s high school football game.

The jerseys, held by Sequatchie County High School (Dunlap, Tenn.) players on senior night, represent two of the five players charged last year in Grundy County with attempted aggravated rape.

According to WRCB-TV, multiple sources and team rosters confirm two former Grundy County High School (Coalmont, Tenn.) football players charged with aggravated attempted rape play this year for Sequatchie County.

Per WRCB, the Grundy Sheriff’s Office says a decision has been made in the juvenile court cases of the former Grundy County football players. Considering the ages of the students involved, the case is sealed.

An alumna of Sequatchie County told WRCB that she’s upset that the victim, who still plays for Grundy County, had to watch the students be honored.

“When Grundy and Sequatchie play, the attackers were not allowed to play in the games,” said Kirsti.

“I think that it was disrespectful to the family and the young man that was sexually assaulted to have to see that,” Kirsti told WRCB. “He has people who support him, and I’m glad that he still got on the field and played. I hope he’s handling everything very well.”

Sequatchie County head coach Mark Wattenbarger told WRCB that he was told the players could not take the field against the teen they were accused of assaulting last year.

Sequatchie County’s head football coach says all players involved in the incident will play at this Friday’s game against Upperman High School (Baxter, Tenn.).

The two players were not expelled from Grundy County when criminal charges were filed, but ordered to finish last year at their homes, allowing for this year’s transfer.