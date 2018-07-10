Could 4-star DT Joshua Harris be next lineman to go from NC State to NFL Draft?

In recent years, North Carolina State has a hard-earned reputation for developing some of the nation’s top defensive and offensive linemen, who then find their way to the top of the NFL Draft. Now the Wolfpack are getting a prime candidate to follow in the footsteps of Bradley Chubb, B.J. Hill, Justin Jones and Kentavius Street.

On Monday, four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris of Person (N.C.) High committed to North Carolina State, choosing the Wolfpack ahead of 16 other scholarship offers. That group includes the likes of both national championship contenders (Alabama and Georgia) as well as Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State, and other powerhouse programs. His final five contenders were N.C. State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Tennessee, though he later said his decision largely came down to an in-state fight between the Wolfpack and North Carolina.

Joshua Harris announces college decision https://t.co/lfCdU8Fuya — Pack Pride (@PackPride) July 9, 2018

Harris announced his decision at Person High Monday evening in the ceremony you can see above. He then provided more insight into his final decision in an interview with 247 Sports during which he cited both the school’s recent success with NFL Draftees and how a pair of the Wolfpack’s recent stars helped drive Harris to N.C. State:

“(N.C. State is) homegrown,” Harris told 247 Sports. “They produce when you wanna get to the league, they just had seven guys get drafted. The defensive line coach is amazing. When I’m there, I feel great.

“(The Wolfpack’s recent draftees) played a huge role. Justin Jones, B.J. Hill, I’ve been communicating with them. So they kind of recruited me too.”

Apparently those pitches worked, as Harris stands as N.C. State’s second most highly-ranked commit to its Class of 2019, right between fellow four-star defensive linemen Savion Jackson and C.J. Clark. So far, N.C. State has three four-star commits among 17 commitments, and all play on the defensive line. That is a scary, scary thing for other ACC quarterbacks and their offensive lines in the future.