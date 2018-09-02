Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 99, Sioux City North 81 ... that's the real final score!

he Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City North are going to earn some overtime this weekend.
The final score of their Iowa high school football game on Friday: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 99, Sioux City North 81.
Not a typo.
That’s 180 points in a high school football game.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association tweeted out afterward that the total was the most combined points in a game in state history. Thomas Jefferson’s 99 points was the most points by an 11-man team since 1933, the association also said.