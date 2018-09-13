Covington Catholic (Ky.) RB Casey McGinness voted Super 25 Top Star

Covington Catholic (Park Hills, Ky.) senior running back Casey McGinness has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for Week 5.

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 5

McGinness, who is also a standout baseball player, racked up 235 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the Colonels’ 42-9 win over Kings (Kings Mills, Ohio).

In a vote dominated by Cincinnati-area players, McGinness finished ahead of Colerain (Cincinnati) QB Deante Smith-Moore with 13,625 votes to Smith-Moore’s 11,716. In all, 43,209 votes were cast.