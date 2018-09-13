Covington Catholic (Ky.) RB Casey McGinness voted Super 25 Top Star

USA Today Sports

Covington Catholic's Casey McGinness dives for the end zone against Kings (Ohio) on Friday, Sept. 7, at Covington Catholic High School. Photo: Alex Vehr for the Cincinnati Enquirer Photo: Alex Vehr for the Cincinnati Enquirer

Covington Catholic (Park Hills, Ky.) senior running back Casey McGinness has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for Week 5.

McGinness, who is also a standout baseball player, racked up 235 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the Colonels’ 42-9 win over Kings (Kings Mills, Ohio).

In a vote dominated by Cincinnati-area players, McGinness finished ahead of Colerain (Cincinnati) QB Deante Smith-Moore with 13,625 votes to Smith-Moore’s 11,716. In all, 43,209 votes were cast.

