Crown Town Classic: 2020 wing Jaden Seymour is emerging as a star

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Northside Christian Academy (Charlotte, N.C.) wing Jaden Seymour isn’t the player that gets noticed for being the best player on the court when he walks into the gym, and that’s just fine by him.

“I know I’ll get to that point,” Seymour said.

It usually takes Seymour a quarter to ruin his standing as one of North Carolina high school basketball’s best kept secrets.

Virgina Tech University Is Now On The Clock! Virgina Tech has offered 6’8 C/O 2020 Wing @jaden_seymour. This young prospect’s stock continue to 📈. HIT THE LINK FOR HIS FULL 2018 SUMMER MIX & REMEMBER TO THE SUBSCRIBE BUTTON! https://t.co/nudhhVbOeh 📹:@ethanstyll pic.twitter.com/VkQSNPVd4G — Team Wall Basketball (@TeamWallElite) October 24, 2018

“It’s more like the worst kept secret,” Team Wall (N.C.) director Kendrick Williams said. “He’s super athletic and super skilled and it’s all coming together for him now. All of the hard work he’s put in is starting to really pay off for him.”

Seymour, a 6-foot-8 junior, has picked up offers and interest from College of Charleston, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, N.C. State, Virginia, Boston College, South Florida and Virginia Tech, among many others.

A stark contrast from this time last year when he didn’t have any offers and interest was scarce.

“I was never worried about whether it was gonna happen for me or not,” said Seymour, who scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Knights’ 62-57 loss to Durham (N.C.) Academy Friday night at the Crown Town Classic. “God always has perfect timing. I just had to be patient and focus on getting better.”

He parlayed the tunnel vision into a productive summer with Team Wall, averaging 16 points and eight rebounds a game.

This season, Seymour is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds a game.

That production and his propensity for using his 40-inch vertical leap to throw down ferocious dunks and get into the lane is what forced colleges to take notice.

“I put a lot into this game,” Seymour said. “I just want to be the best.”

To that end, Seymour beats the sun up three days a week to workout before school and he puts up 1,000-plus shots daily.

“I’m not just satisfied because I’m starting to get interest from the college coaches now,” Seymour said. “I’m not comfortable with that. I know I have a lot to work on so that’s the only thing that I’m focused on. I see what the hard work is getting me and it only makes me want more.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY