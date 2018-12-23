Crown Town Classic: Duke commit Wendell Moore Jr. confident on landing Isaiah Stewart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Back in October when Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) wing Wendell Moore Jr. committed to Duke, he was adamant that he wouldn’t be the last high-profile player that the Blue Devils would land in the 2019 class.

Moore, who checks in No. 23 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, made good on his promise; since his commitment the Blue Devils have reeled in two fellow Chosen 25 players in Mission Bay High School (San Diego) combo guard Boogie Ellis, who is ranked No. 25 overall, and University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward Vernon Carey Jr., who is ranked No. 3 overall.

Good luck trying to stop @thewendellmoore from getting to the basket. #CrownTown pic.twitter.com/Ux0AGKfYpu — Jason Jordan (@JayJayUSATODAY) December 23, 2018

Now Moore is “confident” that the Blue Devils aren’t done.

“I feel like Isaiah (Stewart) will be the next one that commits to ‘The Brotherhood,” Moore said referring to Duke. “I’d say it’s close with us and a couple other schools, but at the end of the day I think we’ll end up getting him.”

Stewart, a forward at La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), is ranked No. 4 overall in the Chosen 25; picking him up would give Duke the country’s No. 1 recruiting class.

“We’re trying to make that happen,” said Moore, who scored 25 points in Cox Mill’s 75-61 win over No. 24 Greensboro (N.C.) Day School Saturday night at the Crown Town Classic. “I talk to him twice a week, but that’s more because we’re real friends. I don’t always talk about Duke, we talk about everything.”

Moore contends that life has been a lot easier since he ended his recruitment a couple months back; now he’s laser-focused on trying to pull off the ever-elusive state title three-peat.

The Chargers are 8-0.

“It’s gonna be hard,” said Moore, who is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists this season. “People always say it’s hard to do it twice, so it’s even harder to do it three times. We have seven seniors so we have the experience and the talent; we just have to put it together.”

