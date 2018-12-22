Crown Town Classic: Greg Gantt channels inner Christian Laettner on buzzer beater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Trinity Christian School (Fayetteville, N.C.) forward Greg Gantt refuses to be cliché and say that he knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that once the ball left his hands on the fadeaway three from the right wing it was going in.

The Crusaders were trailing Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) 54-53 with 2.3 seconds left in the nightcap of the Crown Town Classic Friday night when Talton Jones threw the perfect three-quarters-of-the-court pass to Gantt, who sunk the shot as pandemonium ensued.

“I had no idea that it was going in,” Gantt said with a laugh. “I threw up a prayer and God answered it.”

Gantt said that while he waited for the referee to hand Jones the ball on the inbounds, his mind wandered back to the famous Christian Laettner shot from the 1992 East Regional Final.

Similar to Gantt, Laettner and Duke were trailing Kentucky 103-102 with 2.1 seconds left in regulation when he caught a three-quarters-length pass from Grant Hill, turned and sunk a free-throw line extended jump shot.

“I knew I had seen this scenario before,” said Gantt, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the 56-54 win. “His was great, but I think mine was a little bit better because it was so deep. I’m just glad it went in. I think this will give us a boost; it was the second buzzer-beater we’d had in a week so it’s gonna build character for us.”

