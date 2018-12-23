Crown Town Classic: Virginia commit Carson McCorkle grew after USA Basketball 3-on-3 experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As competitive as Greensboro (N.C.) Day combo guard Carson McCorkle is he subscribes to the old cliché that the good thing about losses are the lessons learned as a result.

Never did that become clearer than when McCorkle and USA Basketball’s 3-on-3 national team failed to medal in Buenos Aires this past summer.

“It was a humbling experience,” said McCorkle, a junior who is committed to Virginia. “Of course because I was able to represent my country, but also because we got to play against grown men who were more experienced than us. I feel like the whole experience helped me grow as a player.”

The 3-on-3 games were played in a half-court setting with a 12-second shot clock. First team to 21 won the game or whichever team was leading at the end of 10 minutes.

“It’s all about movement and moving the ball around,” said McCorkle, who scored 12 points in No. 24 Greensboro Day’s 75-61 loss to Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) Saturday night at the Crown Town Classic. “The European players move the ball extremely fast and it’s really hard to beat teams that are constantly moving and cutting and screening. I’ve really tried to carry that over to my high school season.”

This season, McCorkle is averaging 15 points, three assists and five rebounds a game on a Bengals squad that has three players averaging in double figures.

Greensboro Day is the reigning NCISAA Class 3-A state champion.

“It’s a new challenge this year because I have a bigger role,” McCorkle said. “My biggest thing is movement and communication. I feel like I’ve gotten better, but I want to keep growing in those areas. When I look back on my experience this summer, of course I would’ve wanted to win, but I still won because it helped me get a lot better.”

