Cy-Ranch DB Donovan Johnson voted Super 25 Top Star

Cypress Ranch (Houston) senior defensive back Donovan Johnson was voted as the Super 25 Top Star for Week 14, after his spectacular performance that sealed up a conference title.

The 6-foot Johnson came up with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, as the Mustangs beat Tomball Memorial (Tomball, Texas), 35-14, to secure a conference crown and improve to 10-0. It’s been a productive senior campaign for Johnson, who has three interceptions and three passes defensed.

Johnson beat out Chandler (Ariz.) running back DeCarlos Brooks — who ran for 265 yards, had 80 receiving yards and scored 6 TD’s in a state quarterfinal win over Phoenix Mountain Pointe — by nearly 2,000 votes, garnering 42 percent of the vote to 37 from Brooks. It’s one of the narrowest margins of victory for a Super 25 Top Star this season.

More than 28,000 votes were cast in total.

