Cypress Lakes assistant football coach accused of killing pedestrian during DUI

An assistant football coach at Houston-area Cypress Lakes High has been charged with drunken driving, hitting and killing a pedestrian and then failing to stop during that incident.

As reported by Houston NBC affiliate KPRC, Cypress Lakes defensive coordinator Tirone Curtis struck 73-year-old Robert Warde in northwest Harris County. Curtis then failed to provide aid for Warde, but was pulled over soon thereafter and failed a sobriety test.

He refused to provide a blood specimen, per Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare, while claiming he had only consumed a pair of mixed drinks, but then had blood drawn after a warrant was provided.

The DUI charge against Curtis is a misdemeanor, but his failure to help provide aid for Warde is a second degree felony charge in itself. That charge alone could land Curtis in prison for two decades, per KPRC.

In addition to his work with the football team, Warde is currently the assistant athletic director and a health teacher at Cypress Lakes. The district did release a statement after news of the charges against him broke, though it didn’t directly address his status with the school: