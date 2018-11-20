Damascus' playoff loss knocks them from perch of nation's longest winning streak

The kings of consecutive wins are dead. Long live the new kings.

That’s the biggest takeaway after a stunning loss for Maryland power Damascus, three-time defending state champ and winner of 53 consecutive games. The Hornets entered their Maryland Class 2A West regional final as heavy favorites. They departed with their first loss in nearly four seasons, on their home field, on the wrong end of a 24-7 loss in the cold, sloppy mud.

“It hurts,” Damascus coach Eric Wallich told the Washington Post. “But the seniors have something they can be proud of. …

“The streak was never meant to be a streak. It just happened.”

And now it’s over, thanks to an impressive, opportunistic Oakdale performance. The Bears scored after a Damascus fumble, scored on a Damascus safety brought by a poor long snap, and also a fourth quarter interception that sealed the deal for Oakdale.

Among Damascus’ stars is the nation’s top-rated junior prospect, Bryan Bresee.

As the eventuality of the loss sank in, visiting Oakdale fans began chanting, “This is our house,” according to the Washington Post. For the first time in four years, Damascus had failed to live up to the Under Armour marketing credo. They didn’t protect their house and their streak disappeared into the ether as a result.

With Damascus’ loss, Minnesota small school state power Caledonia currently holds the active record for consecutive wins with 53, a mark that was previously tied with Damascus. Caledonia can cement its position atop that list with one more victory on Friday in the Class AA state title game.