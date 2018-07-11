Daniel Cormier's new prep wrestlers in Gilroy (Calif.) celebrate his latest UFC title

Legendary UFC fighter Daniel Cormier’s latest UFC title bout was celebrated by some new extreme fans: his high school wrestlers at Gilroy (Calif.) High.

Cormier captured the UFC heavyweight title with a knockout of Stipe Miocic on Saturday at UFC 226. Cormier — or DC to his biggest fans — is most well known for his brash pre-bout trash talk sessions with Jon “Bones” Jones, but he added a late gloss to his career with his win on Saturday, something which many thought was impossible at his advanced age (he’s 39).

Yet the fans who were most excited were probably Cormier’s new charges as the wrestling coach at Gilroy High in the Bay Area. Cormier lives in Gilroy and was appointed the school’s head wrestling coach in April. While his new wrestlers haven’t officially had him as their head coach yet, they’re already fully in his corner, convinced that he will be in theirs.

“When I saw the grounded pound, I got up, I started going crazy. Arms in the air, food spilling,” Dallas Gutierrez, a Gilroy senior wrestler, told Bay Area ABC affiliate KGO.

Added teammate Chase Saldatte:

“I think the whole team is going to step up drastically to a whole new level.”

It will if Cormier has anything to do with it. He proved again Saturday that he knows what it takes to win, no matter the costs.