Day after resigning, football coach charged with rape

A day after resigning as Scotts Hill (Reagan, Tenn.) High School head football coach, Daniel Duncan has been arrested.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan has been charged with one count of aggravated statutory rape and one count of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Duncan’s bond has been set at $25,000.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Capt. Tracey Grisham conducted the investigation and said it’s still ongoing.

“We were alerted to a possible relationship between a teacher at Scotts Hill High School and a student who has since graduated,” Grisham said. “And our evidence was sufficient to arrest Duncan for one count of statutory rape by an authority figure.”

Duncan resigned from his position abruptly on Tuesday, three days before the Lions’ season is set to begin.

“Coach Duncan submitted his resignation to us yesterday as a coach and teacher,” Henderson County Schools Superintendent Steve Wilkinson said Wednesday. “He resigned after Henderson County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation related to him.”

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke confirmed there is an investigation but declined further comment.

Wilkinson said assistant coach Jeff Robertson is the interim head coach. He didn’t comment on the search for the next permanent head coach.

“I know going into the season, Coach Robertson is a good person to have in that position to lead the program at this time,” Wilkinson said. “We hate the situation, and the timing of everything, but we’re glad he’s there to help in this way at this time.”

Duncan had been head coach for one season in 2017, leading the Lions to a 3-8 record and an appearance in the Class 2A playoffs. He was a history teacher and assistant softball coach there, too.

Robertson is a former head coach at Riverside High and Liberty Tech, and came to Scotts Hill last year to coach the line.

Scotts Hill will host Lewis County in its season opener on Friday.

