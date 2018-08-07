Xavier basketball lands commitment from four-star Daniel Ramsey

Daniel Ramsey, a 6-foot-8, Class of 2019 forward/center from Albany, Georgia, gave Xavier University basketball a verbal commitment Monday via Twitter.

Ramsey is a four-star prospect from Deerfield-Windsor School. Elias King, a 6-foot-7, Class of 2019 small forward who committed to Xavier in May, also comes to XU from Georgia (Lincoln Academy in Suwanee). And Class of 2020 four-star guard Dwon Odom, who committed last week to Xavier, is from Alpharetta. XU assistant Jonas Hayes, a University of Georgia alum and former assistant, is getting much of the credit for recruiting all three.

Ramsey reportedly made his official visit to Xavier in early August. He chose XU over Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt and others.

They say home is where the heart is⚔️ pic.twitter.com/RrmJ1lRxab — Daniel Ramsey (@Daniel_Ramsey5) August 6, 2018

