Coach accused of trying to show 13-year-old sexually explicit photos at school

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.– A former Pigeon Forge Middle School teacher and coach is accused in an indictment of trying to show a 13-year-old student sexually explicit photographs at school.

Daniel Allen Turner, 40, was indicted by a Sevier County grand jury earlier this month on a charge of attempted soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Turner was a full-time teacher and basketball coach at Pigeon Forge Middle School and an assistant football coach at Pigeon Forge High School at the time of the alleged crime.

According to the indictment and other records, Turner approached a 13-year-old student in the cafeteria of the school on Oct. 19 during lunch and, without provocation, began describing a personal sexual situation. He offered to show the girl photographs on his phone of that situation and allegedly persisted when the girl tried to disengage.

The indictment does not detail the nature of the conversation or photographs and only broadly describes the alleged offense. Among the witnesses are two Pigeon Forge Middle School coaches and a teacher.

Fired from prior post

Turner resigned three days after the alleged incident. Sevier County School Superintendent Jack A. Parton told the Tennessee Board of Education in a letter that Turner resigned amid a probe into “inappropriate communication with a student that is non-explicit.”

However, the indictment accuses Turner of trying to show the girl explicit “sexual activity” as defined in state law and under the Board of Education’s licensure and disciplinary provisions. Pigeon Forge Police Department Detective Matt Pendleton is listed as the lead investigator.

Turner had only been on the job at the middle school since August. The Campbell County Board of Education had voted to fire him a year earlier, citing inappropriate conduct with students.

