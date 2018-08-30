Darius Robinson, Michigan's top uncommitted recruit, narrows his list of schools

Canton senior defensive end Darius Robinson was all set to make his college commitment on Sept. 13, his birthday.

He changed his mind.

The top 2019 recruit left on the board in Michigan has decided to take some official visits before announcing his choice.

“I decided to push everything back until I took all my official visits,” Robinson said. “I didn’t understand the rules on official visits. I realized I wouldn’t be able to take all of them (before his birthday), so I just said I would wait.”

He said Colorado, Michigan State, Rutgers and Syracuse are the schools he plans to visit.

“I’m going to Syracuse Oct. 27, Michigan State Oct. 20, Rutgers on Sept. 29 and Colorado Sept. 15,” Robinson said. “I’ll probably commit after the season. My brother (Reggie Robinson) will be going with me and my mother. My brother lives in Nashville, so with his work schedule he won’t be able to go to all of them. My grandmother, Gwendolyn Lawson, also will be going when my brother can’t go.”

Robinson has five official visits, so what about the fifth?

“I’m going to save one in case I get a new offer or if I get bored one weekend, I might take a visit,” he said while laughing. “I’ll hit somebody up for a weekend. People are saying I should still commit on my birthday, but I want to take these free little vacations for a weekend.”

