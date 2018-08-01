Four-star OL Darius Thomas commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD — Ole Miss saw a rush of commits Monday and Tuesday, garnering its fourth commit in 36 hours Tuesday evening. That’s when four-star offensive lineman Darius Thomas announced his commitment on Twitter and said he was closing his recruitment.

Thomas, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound tackle out of Jonesboro High School, was ranked the No. 3 recruit in Arkansas by 247Sports. The site ranked him No. 19 in his position nation-wide.

Ole Miss also received commitments from three Mississippi recruits Monday and Tuesday: linebacker Eric Jeffries and wide receivers Dannis Jackson and Jonathan Mingo.

“I want to sincerely thank EVERY school coaching staff that believed in me enough to offer me a scholarship,” Thomas posted on Twitter. “But I can only choose one.”

He wrote that he plans to sign with Ole Miss on Dec. 19, the first day of the early signing period.

Ole Miss has seen a series of offensive tackle recruiting victories over the past two years, signing players like former five-star tackle Greg Little, who is expected to be a top 2019 NFL draft prospect, and former four-star tackle Tony Gray, who was an Under Armour All-American.

Thomas became the sixth four-star recruit to join Ole Miss’ 2019 recruiting class. He’s the highest rated of the six offensive tackles that have committed to the Rebels in that class.

