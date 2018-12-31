Darnell Wright fielding sales pitches at Under Armour All-America Game

Huntington (W.Va.) High School offensive tackle Darnell Wright can read the body language of a defensive end and use that knowledge to dominate his man for an entire four quarters. He’s also capable of remembering tendencies of linebackers which allows him to pick up a blitz easier, but ask him to remember someone’s name and, well, he’s got nothing.

“I’m terrible with names,” Wright said with a laugh. “I remember faces, but I don’t know what to call the person. I just forget.”

That’s too bad for Florida State because Wright sat through a thorough sales pitch from one of their committed recruits as players arrived for the Under Armour All-America festivities this weekend. The game kicks off on Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“Maaan, that guy almost sold me on Florida State,” Wright said with a laugh. “He was making all the right points and really made me think. I told him he should be a recruiter for them. Can’t remember his name though. A lot of guys are talking to me about their schools this week.”

Such is the life for the No. 1 offensive lineman in the country and No. 7 overall prospect in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

“I listen to everyone that comes up to me and talks to me,” Wright said. “It’s a big decision and they make a lot of good points in what they’re saying. We all want to play with the most talent we can next year because we all want to have a chance to win a national title.”

Wright does, however, remember which schools are standing out for him at the moment.

Under Armour All-America Game: Full roster

“I would say North Carolina and West Virginia are my favorites right now,” Wright said. “West Virginia is my hometown school and I really like them and North Carolina has a new staff and one of my teammates is there. I’ll definitely take officials to those schools; the rest I’m not sure right now.”

Wright said he plans to decide and sign on National Signing Day, which begins on February 6.

“I’m getting a lot of texts from the college coaches recruiting me just telling me to talk to their committed guys,” Wright said. “I give them an ear. Next up for me is setting up dates for these visits and really taking everything in when I’m there. I know that I’ll make the best decision for me at the end of the day.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY