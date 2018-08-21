Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Darnell Wright, Huntington

Darnell Wright
School: Huntington
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 320
College: Undecided
Wright is big and physical with great footwork and agility, allowing him to hold off even the most determined of defensive linemen.
