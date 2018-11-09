Chosen 25 OT Darnell Wright looking to put Huntington (W.Va.) on the map at UA Game, taking time with recruitment

Huntington (W.Va.) High School offensive lineman Darnell Wright received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I feel honored. Not many people get to do this so I just feel honored and get to put Huntington (W.Va.) on the map and bring some recognition to the team.”

The 6-6, 300-pound offensive tackle is the 5th-ranked player overall, and 3rd-ranked at this position in the country, according to ESPN.

The multi-sport athlete plans to work on his craft before heading down to Orlando.

“I have my trainer and we will try to do some work before I go down. It will be end of the season and I’ll probably be doing basketball anyways so I’ll be conditioned but I’ll just do some more footwork and football drills to get ready.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

The uncommitted five-star tackle is a highly sought after player. He is still weighing his options but doesn’t plan to make a big deal of it when he does make his college choice.

“When I know, I’ll know. I don’t really set a date and all that. When I decide I’ll just hit up the coaches and let them know.”

Wright plans to take his official visits at the end of the season.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.