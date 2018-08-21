6-foot-8 four-star receiver Darren Jones commits to Utah

Darren Jones, a 6-foot-8 wide receiver from Cajon (San Bernardino, Calif.) High, committed late Monday to Utah. Jones is the Utes’ fifth and highest-rated commitment in the class of 2019.

Jones is also an elite basketball player, which lends to the belief that he has excellent athleticism to go along with his imposing size. He will focus solely on football for his collegiate career, however.

The nation’s No. 37 wide receiver according to 247Sports, Jones held offers from the likes of Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Of Utah’s five commitments in the class of 2019, four, including Jones, hail from California.