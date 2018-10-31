David Bell excited to 'ball against the best' after All-American jersey presentation

Warren Central (Indianapolis) wide receiver David Bell received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Bell is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound four-star prospect who is also among the best of the state of Indiana’s Class of 2019; 247Sports ranks him as the state’s No. 2 overall prospect and the nation’s No. 22 wide receiver.

The Indiana native plans to announce his college choice among his final five — Purdue, Indiana, Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa — at the All-American Bowl, adding intrigue to his week in San Antonio.

“I’m excited to go ball against the best, and also to see if I play with any future teammates,” Bell told USA TODAY.

Of Bell’s collegiate choices, only Penn State is as far as 8 hours from his hometown, a distance he said his family will happily travel to support him should he choose the Nittany Lions.

But first, Bell still has work to do in his senior season. The church choir member and dynamic pass catcher said his goal is four more wins, which would cap a memorable senior campaign.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.