Boston-area football coach steps down after 19 years, just before summer training

A longtime Boston-area head football coach has resigned his post just before his players report to summer training camp, bringing an end to a 19-year run in a sudden and stunning decision.

As reported by the Boston Herald, Needham football coach David Duffy announced his retirement Wednesday night after 19 years at the school in Boston’s MetroWest suburbs. He recorded a career mark of 132-82 after taking over in 1999, and led the team to winning seasons in nine of the past 10 years.

“Words can not express how much coach Duffy has meant to the Needham High program over the last three decades, both as a player and coach,” Needham athletic director Daniel Lee said in a press release. “We’d like to thank him for all his contributions to the program, the school and community. He will be greatly missed.”

While Duffy’s decision was not expected, there is no sense that it was motivated by any impropriety that would keep him from fulfilling the job well. Rather, he finally decided that he needed to spend more time with his family, and felt strongly that has to begin now.

Current Needham defensive coordinator Doug Kopsco was appointed as the school’s interim head coach, a role that he will fill for the entirety of the 2018 season. A Needham grad, he has been on the school’s football staff since 2004.

Now he’ll take over from a legendary coach who also happened to be his mentor. No pressure.