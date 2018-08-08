De La Salle (Calif.) holding bobblehead night for legendary football coach Bob Ladoucer

Bob Ladoucer might be the most famous high school football coach who actually exists (Eric Taylor and Dillon High are fictional, folks. Sorry). The former De La Salle high school legend finished with 399 career wins and a litany of career accomplishments, including multiple national titles and a record winning streak.

Now, after a major market movie and plenty of books and mini-documentaries, Ladoucer is finally getting the most quintessential American celebrity treatment of all: De La Salle is introducing a Ladoucer bobblehead and hosting a bobblehead night in his honor.

Here’s what the Coach Lad bobblehead will look like, complete with sponsor-appropriate coach polo shirt:

399 wins means you get your own bobblehead night. pic.twitter.com/NKxdEOX9Rl — De La Salle Football (@dlsfootball17) August 6, 2018

Note that Ladoucer is wearing an Under Armour shirt while holding a bobblehead of himself wearing a Nike polo. He remains his own man, right to the end.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Ladoucer bobblehead night started as a “pipedream” cooked up by current De La Salle coach and Ladoucer protege Justin Alumbaugh. Somehow it came to reality, the prototype for the promo item arrived Monday, and now the school has tentatively scheduled for the event to go forward on October 5.

In fact, the toughest thing about the entire event and giveaway may be determining how to give out the bobbleheads that De La Salle will end up with. The school ordered an initial run of 1,000 Ladoucer dolls. Alumbaugh has already indicated some will have to be held back to distribute to the dozens of former coaches who spent time with Ladoucer over the years.

As for the coach himself, he still can’t really believe that the bobblehead even exists, as he told the Mercury News’ Darren Sabedra: