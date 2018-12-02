De La Salle wins 27th straight sectional championship

Death. Taxes. De La Salle High School football championships.

The Spartans won their 27th consecutive North Coast Section title on Saturday, defeating Liberty High School (Brentwood, Calif.) 42-7.

They have not lost to a northern California team since 1992.

That has been a run of 297 games, according to CBS and MaxPrep’s Mitch Stevens.

Saturday was the first De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) game since Nov. 9, and the team started a little rusty. The Spartans had a touchdown called back due to illegal formation on the opening drive, according to Mercury News, and then threw an interception.

Liberty scored off the turnover with 5:19 left in the first to take the lead.

“I thought we had a chance,” Liberty coach Ryan Partridge told the Mercury News.

It was short-lived. The Spartans reared their heads.

“It took us a little while to wake up,” said DLS coach Justin Alumbaugh. “They had that problem last week. You could tell they had some time off, and they kind of woke up. It took us a little time, too.”

In the end, the extra weeks of preparation paid off. Liberty would not get back into the end zone as De La Salle rattled off 42 unanswered points.

With the running clock turned on, the Spartans won. Again.

Quarterback Dorian Hale had three total touchdowns, two on the ground, and the team had four interceptions, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

RB/DB Shamar Garrett returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown. He scored twice, also punching home a 39-yard run.

With the win, De La Salle is in position to be named to the CIF Open Division Bowl Championship and face off against Mater Dei for the California state championship.

It’ll be a chance for the Spartans to avenge their 52-21 loss at the hands of Mater Dei in last year’s championship.

“It’s going to be another redemption game,” TE/DE Isaiah Foskey told the Mercury News. “We lost our last two state championships. We’ve got to come out different than the past few years.”