De La Salle's Henry To'oto'o and Isaiah Foskey receive AAG jerseys

De La Salle High School (Concord, Calif.) linebacker Henry To’oto’o and tight end/defensive end Isaiah Foskey received their All-American Bowl jerseys Thursday at school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“This means a lot,” said Foskey. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about since I was a little kid. In eighth grade, I had a banner on my wall that said ‘Class of 2019 All-American.’ It’s a dream come true. Something I’ve been trying to get to, and it’s finally here.”

“I honestly never expected this to come,” said To’oto’o. “I thought I’d get some offers or something like that, but to be an All-American is such a great honor.”

The 6-2, 230-pound To’oto’o is the No. 4-ranked player in California, and No. 2-ranked player overall in the country at outside linebacker, according to the 247 Sports Composite. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound Foskey is the 24th-ranked player in California and the No. 10 weakside defensive end in the country, per 247.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

A pair of standouts for the No. 6 team in USA TODAY’s Super 25, To’oto’o and Foskey have yet to commit to their next moves.

To’oto’o took his official visit to Washington on Sept. 29, and has narrowed his list down to the Huskies, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon and Cal.

Foskey, meanwhile, took his official visit to Notre Dame on Sept. 29, and his top five includes the Fighting Irish, Michigan, Ohio State, Washington and Cal.

While both are waiting until after the season to make their next moves, they are appreciating the chance they will have to be on a national stage together. The chance to play with the country’s best also gives them another chance to share a field as high schoolers.

“It means a lot, that it won’t just be me from De La Salle representing us,” Foskey said. “I know some of the guys going, but nobody as close as I am with Henry.”

“It’s going to be more comfortable having Isaiah there, somebody I know,” To’oto’o said. “It’s a blessing to have a teammate going as well.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.