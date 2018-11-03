Fordson High School gets payback, knocks off Michigan title favorite

USA Today Sports

For the past four years, Cass Tech (Detroit) has met Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.) in the Michigan high school football playoffs. And each year, Cass Tech has been victorious.

Fordson ended that streak on Saturday.

Led by a big day from quarterback Hussein Ajami, the Tractors upset the Technicians, 41-14, in a Division 1 district championship.

Cass Tech, which won its last state title in 2016, was a favorite to win the Division 1 title this year. The Technicians lost in the state semifinal last year.

Fordson will play Chippewa Valley next week.

Visit the Detroit Free Press for highlights from Saturday’s game.

