USA Today Sports

Defending champs Houston open No. 1 in Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

Photo: Kris Ruaro, The Commercial Appeal

Defending champs Houston open No. 1 in Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

Girls Soccer

Defending champs Houston open No. 1 in Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

With nine returning starters from last season’s Super 25 championship team, it’s no surprise Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) will open this season atop the Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full rankings

The Mustangs finished last season a perfect 25-0-0.

Portland Jesuit, too, will open this season where it finished in 2017, coming in at No. 2. Two newcomers—Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) and Newton South (Mass.)—come in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while Penn (Mishakawa, Ind.) starts at No. 5.

In all, nine teams will start the season ranked in the Super 25 that were not ranked to finish 2017.

, Girls Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2MtQ3bf
Defending champs Houston open No. 1 in Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

Houston girls soccer will open 2018 where it finished 2017: No. 1.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.