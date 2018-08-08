Defending champs Houston open No. 1 in Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

With nine returning starters from last season’s Super 25 championship team, it’s no surprise Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) will open this season atop the Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

The Mustangs finished last season a perfect 25-0-0.

Portland Jesuit, too, will open this season where it finished in 2017, coming in at No. 2. Two newcomers—Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) and Newton South (Mass.)—come in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while Penn (Mishakawa, Ind.) starts at No. 5.

In all, nine teams will start the season ranked in the Super 25 that were not ranked to finish 2017.